Meghan Markle ‘feeling excluded from King Charles Coronation plans’

Meghan Markle ‘feels excluded’ from Coronation plans for King Charles, reports claim.

According to MailOnline, this means the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry may not attend.

The tabloid news outlet quotes The Spectator as saying the Sussexes are “weighing up” whether or not to jet over from the US for the ceremony in London.

Furthermore, the Mail report suggests unnamed friends indicated the couple are “in limbo” over the decision.

Additionally, the Sussexes are said to be considering the “million different variables” informing their thoughts.

Meghan and Harry ‘do not have any insight’ (Credit: Variety YouTube)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Coronation news

The Daily Telegraph recently reported a source believes Harry hopes to attend his dad’s big day on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

But the anonymous insider claims the balance between not attending the event – and being accused of snubbing the royal family – or branded as ‘hypocrites’ is tricky.

Nonetheless, the source adds the Sussexes will not make their minds up until they are formally invited.

The insider reportedly said: “It’s complicated. There are a million different variables. Anybody could understand the predicament.

“They’ll cross that bridge when they come to it. They do not have any insight. They’re in limbo.”

ED! has approached representatives for Meghan Markle for comment.

It isn’t currently clear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Coronation (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry ‘peace talks’

It was previously reported Harry might seek ‘peace talks’ with his family ahead of the Coronation.

However, a source told the Daily Beast that Charles “simply won’t have time”.

The insider added: “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a Coronation to organise.”

It was also recently alleged in another tabloid that Harry might not wish to return to the UK due to a reported ‘toxic atmosphere’.

Another source told The Mirror: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

