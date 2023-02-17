Prince Harry ‘dealt fresh blow from father King Charles’ amid his ‘demand’ over Coronation

King Charles has reportedly dealt Prince Harry a new blow ahead of his Coronation.

It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the King’s Coronation on May 6 this year.

Recent reports claimed that Harry wants to have peace talks with his family before the big event.

However, a new report has alleged that Charles won’t have time for a meeting.

The King reportedly ‘won’t have time’ to have peace talks with Harry, a source claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles Coronation

A source told the Daily Beast that Charles “simply won’t have time”.

They added: “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a Coronation to organise.”

It comes after claims that Harry wanted to have peace talks with his father and brother Prince William before the big public event.

Harry’s relationship with his family has soured in recent years, and apparently even more so following the release of his Netflix series in December 2022 and his memoir in January 2023.

Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider recently told the Mirror that Harry apparently won’t come back to the UK for the Coronation if the “atmosphere will be toxic”.

The source alleged: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

ED! has contacted reps for the King and Harry for comment.

Reports claimed that Harry wanted to have peace talks with his family before the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry attend the Coronation?

There’s much speculation over whether Harry and wife Meghan Markle will attend the King’s Coronation.

The Coronation also falls on the same day as their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Recent reports claimed that Harry could make a “whistle-stop” visit for the celebrations while Meghan stays in California.

It’s reported that Charles wants his youngest son and Meghan at his momentous occasion.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently spoke to us about the prospect of Harry and Meghan attending.

He said: “The British public will see a father wanting his son at the Coronation and think about the family and their values.

“They have done the right thing in inviting them to come to the Coronation.

“It’s up to Harry and Meghan to now decide what is the right thing to do for them and their family.”

