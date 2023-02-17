Prince Harry and King Charles looking downcast in front of Buckingham Palace in ED composite
Royals

Prince Harry ‘dealt fresh blow from father King Charles’ amid his ‘demand’ over Coronation

The Coronation takes place in May

By Rebecca Carter

King Charles has reportedly dealt Prince Harry a new blow ahead of his Coronation.

It’s unclear whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the King’s Coronation on May 6 this year.

Recent reports claimed that Harry wants to have peace talks with his family before the big event.

However, a new report has alleged that Charles won’t have time for a meeting.

King Charles smiling in morning suit with medals at service
The King reportedly ‘won’t have time’ to have peace talks with Harry, a source claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles Coronation

A source told the Daily Beast that Charles “simply won’t have time”.

They added: “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a Coronation to organise.”

It comes after claims that Harry wanted to have peace talks with his father and brother Prince William before the big public event.

Harry’s relationship with his family has soured in recent years, and apparently even more so following the release of his Netflix series in December 2022 and his memoir in January 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling at event
Will Harry and Meghan attend the Coronation? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider recently told the Mirror that Harry apparently won’t come back to the UK for the Coronation if the “atmosphere will be toxic”.

The source alleged: “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a Coronation to organise.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

ED! has contacted reps for the King and Harry for comment.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry looking downcast on royal visit
Reports claimed that Harry wanted to have peace talks with his family before the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry attend the Coronation?

There’s much speculation over whether Harry and wife Meghan Markle will attend the King’s Coronation.

The Coronation also falls on the same day as their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Recent reports claimed that Harry could make a “whistle-stop” visit for the celebrations while Meghan stays in California.

It’s reported that Charles wants his youngest son and Meghan at his momentous occasion.

YouTube video player

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently spoke to us about the prospect of Harry and Meghan attending.

He said: “The British public will see a father wanting his son at the Coronation and think about the family and their values.

Read more: Fears Meghan ‘won’t keep Harry for long’ as royal expert declares her ‘number one interest is herself’

“They have done the right thing in inviting them to come to the Coronation.

“It’s up to Harry and Meghan to now decide what is the right thing to do for them and their family.”

Do you think Harry and Meghan will attend? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Camilla King Charles Meghan Markle Prince Harry

Trending Articles

Madeleine McCann holding tennis balls and the girl who thinks she is her
Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann
Emmerdale's Belle and Vinny look serious
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle and Vinny turn to each other
Kate and Gerry McCann looking upset and Madeleine in a red dress
I am Madeleine McCann: Girl who thinks she’s Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing child begs for help
Ed Balls speaking on GMB today, Ranvir Singh looking concerned
GMB viewers praise Ed Balls today for putting Ranvir Singh in her place: ‘He’s fuming’
Madeleine McCann holding tennis balls and the girl who thinks she is her
Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann