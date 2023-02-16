Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left the royal family stuck between “a rock and a hard place” over their possible attendance at King Charles’ coronation.

And, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have “blindsided” the family, the monarch has done “the right thing” by inviting them.

Whether they decide to attend or not is another matter, according to brand and culture expert Nick Ede.

Harry and Meghan ‘blindside’ royals

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Nick spoke about what the couple’s attendance at the coronation could mean for the royal family.

He told us: “The royal family are stuck between a rock and a hard place here.

“They have been blindsided by Meghan and Harry’s actions and won’t want this for the coronation.”

He added that their attendance won’t tarnish the royal family’s brand, though.

“The British public will see a father wanting his son at the coronation and think about the family and their values.

“They have done the right thing in inviting them to come to the coronation,” he added.

However, he then shared: “It’s up to Harry and Meghan to now decide what is the right thing to do for them and their family.”

‘A lot can happen’

Speaking to Tom Bradby in his ITV interview before Christmas, Prince Harry revealed he hadn’t yet decided if he would attend the coronation.

his has gone deep into the family and it’s affected all of them.

He said that “a lot can happen” between now and May.

However, recent reports suggest that King Charles has extended an olive branch and invited his youngest son to the monumental event.

William and Harry ‘will reconcile’

Nick also made a prediction about what the future could hold for Prince William and brother Harry.

Although he told ED! that the bombshells will have “gone deep” and affected “all the family”, there is still hope.

“This has gone deep into the family and it’s affected all of them,” he said.

“The Queen was always about never complain, never explain and perhaps this will be how it will be from them.

“But the brothers have had such a strong bond that I do think they will reconcile when the time is right.”

