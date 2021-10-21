Meghan Markle has received a mixed reaction on social media for using her royal title in a political ‘plea’ letter.

It was from ‘the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘ and campaigned for paid parental leave in the US.

Meghan writes about ‘myself and Harry‘, as parents, so obviously wrote it.

So what’s the problem with Meghan using her title?

Meghan sent it to politicians Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

A copy was also sent to Charles Schumer, the Majority Leader of the US Senate.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in New York this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What were people saying about the letter?

In the letter, Meghan said: “I’m writing to you on behalf of millions of American families who are using their voices to say that comprehensive paid leave should not be a place to compromise or negotiate.

“This isn’t about Right or Left, it’s about right or wrong. This is about putting families above politics.”

To use an English Royal title is just absurd!

In addition, Meghan said it should be a “national right” like many other countries.

She signed off the letter using her Duchess of Sussex title.

This sparked a reaction online, with some people saying she shouldn’t use the title since stepping back from royal life last year.

Meghan issued a plea in her letter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One tweeted: “If she sent it as Meghan Markle, or Meghan Mountbatten Windsor, that would be a private citizen.

Read more: The Queen pulls out of Northern Ireland visit after ‘medical advice to rest’

“But on royal stationary, using her title, is a violation of the constitution which forbids British royalty involvement in US government.”

Another agreed: “She should have signed it Meghan Markle or Mrs Henry Mountbatten Windsor.

“To use an English Royal title is just absurd!”

And a third said: “Why is she using her title in America to make a political point?

“‘The Duchess of Sussex’ campaigning politically – both sounds ridiculous in America 2021 and highly inappropriate for a British royal.”

But others were supportive of the move and her attempt to highlight the issue.

One wrote the she was using the name ‘because that’s her title, she’s not using Her Royal Highness’.

Before another supporter said: “Her British title is now her legal name! She has to use it.

“Just like a married woman using her husband’s name.

“If you want her to not use it, then you have to abolish the monarchy, but I know you don’t want to do that.

“So leave the Duchess of Sussex or Princess Henry alone, thanks.”

What did Meghan Markle’s letter actually say?

The United States is the only developed nation which doesn’t mandate paid maternity leave.

Therefore Meghan wrote two pages urging Congress to change that.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch bid to ‘change the world’ by becoming ‘ethical bankers’

It read: “Over the past 20 months, the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities.

Harry and Meghan want to ‘change the world’. (Credit splashiness.com)

“At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time.

“The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid.”

She added: “No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child…”

Meghan also said that she remembered how hard her parents worked.

She revealed she and Prince Harry felt ‘overwhelmed’ balancing work and childcare after the birth of second child Lilibet in June.

But she also acknowledged that they weren’t faced with the ‘harsh reality other parents suffer’.

What do you think of this story? Head top our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.