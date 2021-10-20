The Queen has received “medical advice” to rest and therefore pulled out of a Northern Ireland visit this week.

Her Majesty was due to visit Northern Ireland and undertake a series of engagements today (October 20) and tomorrow (October 21).

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “reluctantly” accepted the advice to rest.

The Queen has pulled out of engagements in Northern Ireland today and tomorrow

The Queen visit to Northern Ireland

The statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

It added: “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

Her Majesty has been medically advised to rest

Royal fans sent their well wishes and support to the Queen.

One person said: “Get well soon Your Majesty, nobody would begrudge you finally taking it easier after so many years of dedicated service to the UK and the commonwealth.”

Another wrote: “Get well soon Your Majesty!”

One added: “She has gone through a lot this year, may God grant her all the strength she needs.”

Royal fans sent the Queen support

The Queen news

The Queen – who used a walking stick during engagements recently – has undertook a string of royal visits this month.

On Tuesday evening, she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

The monarch’s son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William joined her.

A Twitter post shared to the Royal Family page said: “She was joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she welcomed influential business leaders from around the world.”

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the Queen is planning a quieter Christmas this year.

A source told The Sun: “She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help – although she is doing well for somebody of her age.

“Her courtiers have noticed the Queen becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was – and who could be surprised?”

