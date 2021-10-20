The Queen stuns in orange coat and hat
Royals

The Queen pulls out of Northern Ireland visit after ‘medical advice to rest’

Her Majesty is in "good spirits", Buckingham Palace says

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

The Queen has received “medical advice” to rest and therefore pulled out of a Northern Ireland visit this week.

Her Majesty was due to visit Northern Ireland and undertake a series of engagements today (October 20) and tomorrow (October 21).

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the Queen “reluctantly” accepted the advice to rest.

The Queen smiles during royal engagement
The Queen has pulled out of engagements in Northern Ireland today and tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen visit to Northern Ireland

The statement read: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

Read more: Royal fans concerned for Queen’s health after latest royal engagement

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

It added: “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The Queen steps out for royal engagement in royal blue coat
Her Majesty has been medically advised to rest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans sent their well wishes and support to the Queen.

One person said: “Get well soon Your Majesty, nobody would begrudge you finally taking it easier after so many years of dedicated service to the UK and the commonwealth.”

Another wrote: “Get well soon Your Majesty!”

One added: “She has gone through a lot this year, may God grant her all the strength she needs.”

The Queen Arrives At Manchester Victoria Train Station
Royal fans sent the Queen support (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The Queen news

The Queen – who used a walking stick during engagements recently – has undertook a string of royal visits this month.

On Tuesday evening, she hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to mark the Global Investment Summit.

The monarch’s son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William joined her.

A Twitter post shared to the Royal Family page said: “She was joined by The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as she welcomed influential business leaders from around the world.”

Read more: The Queen ‘becoming more weary’ as she plans ‘quiet Christmas’ following Philip’s death

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the Queen is planning a quieter Christmas this year.

A source told The Sun: “She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help – although she is doing well for somebody of her age.

“Her courtiers have noticed the Queen becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was – and who could be surprised?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Leanne Natasha Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Jane Danson hints Natasha could die in Super Soap Week?
Sam Natasha Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Natasha Blakeman will die, say fans after spotting massive ‘clues’
paige on gogglebox
Gogglebox: Paige Deville brands her mum a ‘disgrace’ after show exit
Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on today's GMB
Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid savages new BBC logo
Victoria Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans beg soap not to kill off Victoria
Great British Bake Off fans call for Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas to be axed as hosts
Great British Bake Off fans call for Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas to be axed as hosts