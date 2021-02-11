Meghan Markle has won her High Court privacy case over the publication of a private letter to her dad and a legal expert has said it’s a “significant result” for her.

The Duchess of Susssex sued Associated Newspapers over five articles published across the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The articles reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter Meghan had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan Markle has won her High Court legal battle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle wins privacy court case

On Thursday, Mr Justice Warby granted Meghan “summary judgement” in her claim for misuse of private information against the publisher.

Meghan was suing ANL for breach of copyright, infringement of her privacy, and breaches of the Data Protection Act.

Meanwhile, extracts of the letter, written in 2018, became published in February 2019.

Meghan wrote the letter to her dad in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the judge say about Meghan Markle’s court case?

Mr Warby said: “The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private.

“The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation.

“The inescapable conclusion is that, save to the very limited extent I have identified, the disclosures made were not a necessary or proportionate means of serving that purpose.”

In addition, he said: “For the most part they did not serve that purpose at all.

“Taken as a whole the disclosures were manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”

Meghan Markle wrote the private letter to her dad Thomas in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Meghan said?

In a statement, Meghan said: “For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.

“The world needs reliable, fact-checked, high-quality news. What The Mail on Sunday and its partner publications do is the opposite.”

Thanking Harry, her mum and her legal team, Meghan added: “I share this victory with each of you—because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better.”

Meghan thanked Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Mr Warby said issues of whether Meghan was “the sole author” should be determined at a trial.

In addition, International Media Lawyer for Gateley, Paul Tweed exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “The finding that there had been a misuse of her private information is a very significant result for Meghan Markle..

“This being regarded as probably the most important and fundamental aspect of her legal proceedings.

“Although data protection and other issues, as well as damages, still have to be decided, this outcome makes a confrontation in Court between witnesses much less likely.”

