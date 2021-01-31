Royals

Meghan Markle ‘changes her name on Archie’s birth certificate’

The ex-Suits star has used her royal title instead

By Joshua Haigh

Meghan Markle has removed her first name from her son Archie’s birth certificate, it has been reported.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019.

While his birth was registered 11 days later, a surprise name amendment to the certificate was allegedly made on June 5.

meghan markle loves yoga
“Rachel Meghan Markle” isn’t on Archie’s birth certificate, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s first name removed from Archie’s birth certificate

According to The Sun, instead of saying “Rachel Meghan”, Archie’s birth certificate now reads: “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.”

At the time she registered her new name correction, Meghan and Harry were still busy with their royal duties.

The move mirrors Prince Diana, who always used “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales”.

In response to the news, many fans rushed to social media to defend the star.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans divided over new Tom Bradby interview

“We are in a world where Meghan Markle gets more flack than Prince Andrew,” wrote one fan.

“I would like to abolish the monarchy but seeing Meghan Markle thrive in the face of this constant vitriol makes me wanna buy a commemorative plate of the Sussexes,” said a second.

A second tweeted: “Not a word from Meghan Markle and she’s trending, boss!”

“God is a woman and her name is Meghan Markle,” added a third.

meghan markle and prince harry
Meghan won’t return to the UK this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan ditches the UK

It comes after reports claimed the Duchess of Sussex won’t join husband Harry when he returns to the UK this year.

Harry is apparently planning to return to the UK for a series of occasions, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday in June and to see a statue honouring his late mother, Princess Diana, put up in July.

According to royal sources, the couple hopes the decision will help avoid media hype.

Read more: Prince Harry hints at fears of being part of a ‘human experiment’ as he hits out at social media

“This is a personal and practical decision by the couple. It would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” a source told Mail Online.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Do you think Harry and Meghan will both return? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

