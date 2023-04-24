Meghan makes touching remark about family in new appearance after shutting down coronation claim

Meghan Markle has made a new appearance shortly after shutting down latest coronation claims.

As fans know, the Duchess of Sussex won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6. Instead, her husband Prince Harry will attend alone. Meghan will stay in California with their two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

At the weekend, Meghan made a public appearance to support her close friend – photographer Misan Harriman – at a TED talk.

Meghan won’t join Harry at the coronation (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle news

Misan has helped out Meghan and Harry in capturing some of their most personal moments, including the first official portrait of their daughter Lili.

Meghan recently filmed a short introduction for Misan ahead of his TED talk. In the appearance, Meghan tells the audience: “Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I’ve experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share this experience.

“His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces.”

Meghan made an appearance recently at a TED talk (Credit: Cover Images)

The duchess added: “But this wasn’t always his path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend Misan Harriman.”

Misan thanked Meghan on his Instagram page today. He wrote: “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @ted. Thank you for the support Meg.”

Royal fans loved seeing Meghan out. One person gushed: “Such a supportive friend.”

Another said: “Awww. So lovely! Always nice to see Duchess Meghan collaborating with her friends.”

King Charles’ coronation takes place next month (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan’s letter to Charles

It comes after Meghan broke her silence on a claim regarding her absence from the coronation. At the weekend, reports claimed that Meghan had sent Charles a letter in 2021.

I’ve experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family.

It came after her and Harry’s Oprah interview. During the interview, the couple alleged that one member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

A source allegedly told the Telegraph that Meghan was not attending the coronation because she hadn’t received a satisfactory response from the then Prince of Wales.

However, Meghan refuted these claims. A statement released by her press team read: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.

Read more: Prince Harry to ‘sit 10 rows back’ from other royals at King Charles’ coronation amid fears of ‘icy reception’

“We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.