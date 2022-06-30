The Meghan Markle ‘bullying’ claims inquiry has reportedly sparked Buckingham Palace to make some changes in policy.

The alleged changes come after the Palace reportedly refused to reveal the findings.

Back in March 2021, ‘bullying’ accusations against Meghan Markle were made.

The 'bullying' inquiry has reportedly ended

Meghan Markle ‘bullying’ claims

Buckingham Palace then announced an investigation into the accusations.

Meghan always denied the allegations.

Now, just over a year on, the Palace has reportedly concluded the findings.

However, those won’t be revealed to the public.

The inquiry apparently didn’t look into the accusations made against Meghan.

Instead, it looked at how the staff handled complaints made against her.

However, now royal sources claimed that HR policies will improve because of the inquiry.

Duchess of Sussex news

Duchess of Sussex news

Sky News, reports a senior palace source said the detailed recommendations haven’t been “communicated”.

They added: “The recommendations have been incorporated within policies and procedures wherever appropriate…

“…and policies and procedures have changed.”

ED! has contacted a rep for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meghan Markle 'bullying' inquiry

Meghan Markle ‘bullying’ inquiry

The allegations against Meghan reportedly date back to 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly drove out two personal assistants.

Other members of staff reportedly felt “humiliated” on several occasions.

However, the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers always denied the allegations made against her.

In addition, they branded it a “smear” campaign.

A law firm reportedly carried the investigation out.

Meghan and Harry kids

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry quit their senior royal roles in 2020.

They now live in America with their two kids – Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

However, they returned to the UK earlier this month for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

According to reports, Prince Charles enjoyed an “emotional” meeting with granddaughter Lili.

An insider added of Archie: “The Prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him.”

