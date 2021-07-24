Meghan Markle At 40 on Channel 5: When is her birthday and how will she celebrate?

In latest Meghan Markle news today, a Channel 5 documentary will air ahead of the duchess’ 40th birthday next month.

Meghan At 40: The Climb To Power will look at how the Duchess of Sussex “fought the odds stacked against her” and how she “stood up to bullies, traditions and racism”.

But when is Meghan’s 40th birthday and how will she celebrate?

Meghan turns 40 on August 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Meghan Markle’s birthday?

Meghan will turn 40 on August 4 2021.

She was born in 1981 in Los Angeles, California.

Now living in California with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet, the duchess will likely be celebrating the milestone.

Meghan will likely celebrate with Harry and their kids, says an expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Meghan celebrate her 40th?

According to royal commentator Charles Rae, Meghan may just celebrate with Harry and their kids.

Mr Rae told Entertainment Daily!: “I suppose her celebrations will involve her family, Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

“I also expect members of the royal family to send their birthday greetings to her despite all that is going on.”

Meanwhile, previous reports claimed Meghan could enjoy a birthday bash in Montecito.

Royal correspondent Joe Drake said on the Royally Us podcast: “I don’t know what the protocol is for the royals but in America for someone like Meghan Markle turning 40 is a big deal.

“You have a big bash and now that they live here I can see them having a big, fancy Montecito ball for her 40th.”

The Channel 5 show looks at how Meghan “fought the odds stacked against her and stood up to bullies, traditions and racism” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news today: What is Meghan At 40: The Climb To Power about?

The Channel 5 show will look at how Meghan’s media portrayal has evolved since marrying into the Royal Family in 2018.

It will also look at the struggles Meghan and Harry faced after they stepped down as senior royals last year.

A synopsis for the show reads: “A profile of the Duchess of Sussex as she reaches her 40th birthday, considering how she has fought the odds stacked against her and stood up to bullies, traditions and racism.

“The programme examines whether she will come to regret the alienation and attention that is now a permanent fixture of her life…

“…and looks at what her legacy will be.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Meghan and Harry step back from royal life?

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they would be stepping back from royal life.

In March of that year, the couple officially stepped down as senior royals after completing engagements.

Since then, they’ve been living in America and their relationship with the Royal Family has said to have become strained.

In March 2021, the duke and duchess sat down for an explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the chat, they made a series of revelations and allegations about the royals.

What did Harry and Meghan say in their Oprah interview?

Meghan alleged there were ‘concerns’ and ‘conversations’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

In addition, she said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie and claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Elsewhere, Harry claimed he became “cut off financially” by his family during the first quarter of 2020.

He also said his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles were ‘trapped’ within the Institution.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said it would be investigating the claims within the family privately.

Meghan At 40: The Climb To Power airs on Channel 5, tonight (July 24), at 9:30pm.

