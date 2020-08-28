Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should take their Archewell Foundation to Instagram after leaving their previous account dormant, according to royal experts.

The couple stepped down as senior royals for a new life in the US earlier this year. And since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s Instagram account has remained inactive.

Harry and Meghan announced Archewell earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An Instagram page for Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation

Now, the hosts of the podcast Royally Obsessed, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie, have called on them to “get organised” – and create an Instagram page for their charity, The Archewell Foundation.

Speaking on the podcast, Roberta said: “My royal low of this week is basically just a question – can we please have an Archewell Instagram account already?

“There is so much Sussex news. I just want it all in one place, please.

The pair left Instagram in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking further, she said she wants to see Meghan’s “signature caption-writing and galleries” again. She added: “Maybe they could plan for a September launch?”

Rachel replied: “I know, right? Get it organised!”

Ahead of them officially parting with the Sussex Royal brand, Harry and Meghan bade their millions of followers farewell with a parting message of thanks.

The joint statement read: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Harry and Meghan’s parting message on Instagram

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

