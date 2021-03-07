Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview won’t be watched by the Queen, reports claim.

Her Majesty will reportedly not watch the tell-all CBS interview.

Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview with the Hollywood star will air on Sunday (March 7) on U.S. television.

It’s unknown what Meghan will reveal, but there are suggestions the chat could include some explosive revelations.

The Queen won’t watch Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

According to reports, the Queen is set to ignore the broadcast altogether.

It’s thought the monarch, 94, will instead be focusing “only on duty and Philip”.

Prince Phillip is currently in hospital recovering from an operation.

As a result, royal sources say the Queen would much rather keep her focus on “the big issues”.

“What should Monday really be about? Children going back to school, the effectiveness of the vaccine programme.

“These are the big issues the royal family wants to focus on, not news about the circus that is Oprah and all thing Sussex,” a source told The Times.

Although the Queen may not watch the interview, it’s thought she will be briefed.

“Palace staffers will be going through every word and phrase forensically,” said a source.

Instead, the Queen will be delivered “a detailed report” of the two-hour chat.

What is the Duchess going to reveal in her Oprah interview?

A teaser of the interview sees Meghan saying she feels “liberated” without the royal family’s interference.

When asked why it’s the right time now to do the interview, Meghan says: “Well so many things.

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices.

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.'”

The former Suits actress adds: “To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

