Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first family home.

The former senior royals have been living as house guests at Tyler Perry’s LA estate since spring.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, have reportedly purchased a luxury home in Santa Barbara.

A representative confirmed the news to Hello! magazine.

The rep said that they relocated to the beach city in July with their one-year-old son Archie:

Where are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”

Santa Barbara is a California city located just under 100 miles away from Los Angeles.

A highly affluential area, it has long been a refuge for A List celebrities.

Away from the showbiz lifestyle and paparazzi of LA, Santa Barbara is known for its low key but luxurious amenities.

Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style.

The likes of Oprah Winfrey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas own homes here.

This is believed to be the first home both Harry and Meghan have ever owned.

The exact location and price tag of Meghan and Harry’s new home remains unconfirmed.

Why did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry move?

The former senior royals are now living in Santa Barbara, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their previous dwelling, Tyler Perry’s home, was located above Beverly Hills.

Worth an estimated $18 million (£13.7 million) it boasted twelve bedrooms, eight bathrooms and extensive grounds.

An unnamed source revealed in the Mail Online that Harry wanted to leave here because it ‘wasn’t his style’.

The source said: “While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style.

“Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character.”

Although Meghan hails from LA, Harry and Meghan didn’t have the most smooth running time there.

Prince Harry apparently didn’t like the ‘style’ of Tyler Perry’s mega mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Moving to Tyler’s home at the beginning of lockdown, they were mainly confined to their home’s compound.

What’s more, they claim they were stalked by drones flying over their home on an almost daily basis.

Meghan even filed a lawsuit against the paparazzi accusing them of invading her family’s privacy.

She also reportedly said she feared for Archie’s future as she believed she was too famous to take him to mother baby classes in the city.

