Meghan Markle experienced racial ignorance from the royal family, says royal reporter and author Omid Scobie.

The co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid is believed to be a friend of Meghan’s.

And he says it is these alleged racial issues that drove Meghan and Prince Harry to quit the UK via Megxit.

Omid appeared on Good Morning America to promote his new book.

Here he claimed that race definitely played a role in Meghan’s departure from her senior royal role.

Meghan Markle and ‘racial ignorance’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied any involvement with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book Finding Freedom

He said: “In terms of ticking those boxes that may ruffle feathers within an ancient institution such as that of the monarchy, she had really ticked all of them. Race did play a role.

“I myself have also had moments as a bi-racial royal correspondent within the institution.

“I’ll never forget the moment an aide, or a senior aide close to the Queen, said to me, ‘I never would have expected you to speak like that’, and that level of ignorance I think that perhaps made it very difficult for Meghan.”

He also said that he felt both Meghan and Harry had “no choice” but to quit the firm.

Why was Prince Harry on Good Morning America?

Omid Scobie reporting outside of Buckingham Palace last year (Credit: YouTube)

Omid added: “They had no choice other than to leave, because they both knew it wasn’t going to continue should they just carry on as they were.”

Both Harry and Meghan have denied their involvement in the book, despite reports insinuating otherwise.

Omid supported their claims: “I know there is a lot of speculation about the couple having given secret interviews, but it really couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Prince Harry appeared on the same programme to discuss the topic of racism.

In his segment he had a video discussion with Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

Prince Harry speaking with Rashad Robinson on Good Morning America (Credit: YouTube)

Harry said that the world needed to help “fix” systematic racism.

He said: “This is not down to the Black community.

“This is down to every single person that is on the planet right now – we have to go to the root of the problem, to the source of the problem and actually fix it there.

“Why wouldn’t you want to be part of the solution?

“And that to me is, if you can’t answer that honestly then I think you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution.”

