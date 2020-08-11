Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly forced to dismiss their son Archie’s nanny during her second shift.

According to a new biography, Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired the nanny to help them look after their son during the nights.

However, the couple were apparently forced to dismiss the night nurse because she was “unprofessional”.

Harry and Meghan reportedly dismissed their son Archie’s nanny during her second shift (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The book claims the nanny was hired to try and help Archie get into a scheduled sleep pattern.

Meghan and Harry dismiss nanny

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote: “Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional.

“The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job.

“But because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.

The couple decided to take on nights themselves (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely.”

The couple reportedly have a live-in nanny with them.

Meghan and Harry’s nannies for Archie

Last year, reports claimed Meghan and Harry had hired their third nanny for baby Archie.

Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Meghan is a very hands-on mum but the new nanny is a godsend.

“She is extremely professional, with a number of nannying years under her belt, and has fitted into the family really well.

“She’s great with little Archie and just adores him. Harry and Meghan are very happy with her.”

Last year, reports claimed Meghan and Harry had hired their third nanny for baby Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Finding Freedom has made some bombshell claims about Meghan and Harry’s exit from the Royal Family.

Royal reporter and author Omid recently claimed Meghan left the Royal Family due to racial ignorance.

He said on Good Morning America: “I’ll never forget the moment an aide, or a senior aide close to the Queen, said to me, ‘I never would have expected you to speak like that.’

“That level of ignorance I think that perhaps made it very difficult for Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry split from the Royal Family in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “They had no choice other than to leave.”

The couple stepped down from their senior royal roles in March and are now living in Los Angeles as a family.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry released a statement saying they wanted to become “financially independent”.

