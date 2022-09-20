Queen’s funeral viewers convinced of plot to stop Meghan appearing on camera too much

Meghan Markle attended the Queen’s funeral yesterday (September 19), but fans watching at home were left convinced of an alleged plot against the Duchess of Sussex.

As Meghan took her seat in Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Harry – and behind King Charles – viewers at home found their view of Meghan obscured.

And some have been left convinced that a giant candle was strategically placed in front of Meghan to stop her from appearing on camera too much.

Yes, really!

Many shots of Meghan at the funeral showed her obscured by a rather large candle (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan obscured by candle at Queen’s funeral

The conspiracy theorists were out in force on Twitter after Meghan took her seat at Westminster Abbey.

TV cameras beamed the funeral around the world. But many claimed that the placement of the giant pillar candle was a “strategic” move.

“During the coverage Meghan was partially obscured by a candle in some shots. Obviously this was a wonderfully devious manoeuvre by the Royal Family to stop her making it all about herself,” claimed one.

“Lots of subliminal messaging today, including the star of the show, the candle obscuring Meghan‘s face throughout the broadcast,” another alleged.

Can you REALLY imagine that the candle was placed to hide Meghan? Get a life.

“I think someone somewhere had a little sparkle in her eye and a little chuckle to herself. Time to go home and stay there Harry and Meghan,” blasted another.

“Excellent planning right down to the smallest detail,” claimed another.

“Remember Royal Family plans and executes out every single detail with precision. That candle didn’t need to be there. That camera angle was no accident,” another alleged.

“I think the spot was chosen to make Harry and Meghan incredibly difficult to see. The one camera shot that’s high and close enough to view them has a massive candle in the middle of it that completely obscures Meghan,” said another.

Some viewers were left convinced the placement of the candle was deliberate (Credit: YouTube)

‘Grow up!’

However, others rubbished the claims as absurd.

“Can you REALLY imagine that the candle was placed to hide Meghan? Get a life and stop causing more angst for these people and misinformation from the crap put out to build a schism between the family.

“Grow up!” slammed one.

“Was the candle put there on purpose to block Meghan?? FFS,” laughed another.

“I have some real news for you,” said another “That candle has probably been located at that position before Meghan Markle was born.”

Meghan and Harry’s positioning explained

Funeral viewers took to Twitter to try and explain the seating arrangements in the Abbey.

It seems the front row consisted of the Queen’s children and William with his family since he’s next in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Queen’s grandchildren sat in the row behind and a few next to William.

One explained: “The front row is the Queen’s children and William as Prince of Wales. No more room with other grandchildren. Perfectly reasonable.”

