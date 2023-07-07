Meghan and Harry given warning over William and Kate as they’re urged to ‘go their own way’

Meghan and Harry have been given a warning over Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their ongoing career woes.

The royal couple’s warning comes after a tough few weeks, which saw them lose their £18m Spotify deal and get slammed publically by agents and executives.

What next for the Sussexes? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan and Harry issued warning over Prince Wiliam and Kate Middleton

It’s been a difficult few weeks for the Sussexes. Last month they lost their £18m Spotify deal. They were then labelled “grifters” by a Spotify executive. They were then slammed by a Hollywood agent, who suggested that they don’t have much talent. Rumours their Netflix deal is hanging in the balance have been abound since.

Meanwhile, across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be going from strength to strength. Their public appearances are going down a treat, and the royal couple seem to be as popular as ever.

The Sussexes must be wondering, how will they ever be able to keep up? However, a PR expert has issued a warning to the couple, suggesting that they shouldn’t look to emulate the Waleses going forwards…

Should Harry and Meghan try and emulate William and Kate? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan and Harry issued warning by PR expert

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Brand and Culture expert Nick Ede, issued the Sussexes with a warning.

“I think the best advice would be for Harry and Meghan not to compete with William and Kate and to go their own way, which they are,” he said.

“They need to play to their strengths and the things that made them popular – for Harry, that’s conservation, Africa, Invictus, and family. For Meghan, it’s charity, brands, and activism,” Nick then continued.

“If they stick to those then they are not competing and they can carve their own paths clearly and cleverly and successfully,” he then added.

Meghan has been issued a warning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess of Sussex warned there’s no future with Harry

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has been warned that there’s “no future” with Harry if she wants to save her career.

Speaking to Closer, an insider has claimed that Meghan is “distraught” over losing the Spotify deal. The backlash she and Harry have received since has been a “brutal reality check” for her.

“Her team have warned her that there’s ‘no future’ with Harry and that she needs to start working on her individual projects rather than being seen as one half of ‘Brand Sussex’,” they said.

“They feel that if Meghan does more on her own, she’ll have more opportunities to save her career. It will give them breathing room and restore confidence – or at least that’s the hope,” they then added.

