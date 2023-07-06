Meghan and Harry’s relationship to ‘end in tears’ as she’ll ‘probably move on,’ warns Paul Burrell

The marriage of Meghan and Harry will “end in tears”, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has claimed.

The 65-year-old also alleged that Meghan will “probably move on” during an appearance on GB News last night (Wednesday, July 5).

What next for Harry and Meghan?

During an appearance on GB News last night, Paul claimed that the Sussexes’ marriage will inevitably “end in tears”. Paul’s comments came amid claims that Meghan and Harry will be pursuing solo projects going forwards, following the collapse of their £18m Spotify deal.

Paul claimed that the Spotify drama has given the Sussexes something of a reality check – and they must rebrand to survive.

“Meghan is a survivor,” Paul claimed. “She is a very calculating woman and she’s a networker. So, what will she do next? I think, personally, that it’s her turn. Harry has done his book, he’s been to the coronation, and he’s been seen across the world at a court case. It’s now Meghan’s turn to get into the pole position.”

Paul then continued, saying Meghan should go into the movie, fashion, and beauty industry.

Paul Burrell shares his thoughts on Harry and Meghan

Paul then continued, saying: “It’s a sad truth that they had the world at their feet five years ago, and now it seems to be slipping away from them.”

“I personally think they should get off their backsides and do something for other people, instead of always doing things for themselves,” he then continued. He then said that if they were a “shadow” of William and Kate, they would “gain some respect”.

“Quite frankly, right now, people aren’t particularly bothered,” he then said of the Sussexes. The host then asked Paul about Meghan’s history of “dumping” people once they’ve run out of use for her. He then asked whether she’ll do this to harry.

“My belief is that this is all going to end in tears,” Paul replied.

Sussexes’ marriage to ‘end in tears’?

Paul then continued. “I do believe that eventually, Harry will have served his purpose and Meghan will move on,” he said.

“Becuase she has before, and she’ll probably move on to a billionaire next time round who can support her in the lifestyle to which she’s accustomed already,” Paul then continued.

“She already has two children who are a prince and princess, so Harry should look very closely at this and think ‘Well, what’s going to happen to me next?’,” Paul said.

Paul then said he always gave the couple 10 years. He then said it’s a “sad indicment” that everyone is claiming their marriage isn’t going to last.

“It’s only Harry that doesn’t know this!” he said. “Everyone else realises that this is going to end in tears, but Harry’s the last person who’s actually gonna know this. And the sadness is, of course, he’ll have to leave his children behind because they’ll stay with their mother.”

