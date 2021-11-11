Meghan Markle feels obliged to keep up her public persona, a body language expert has revealed, after she and husband Prince Harry made an appearance at the Veteran’s Gala.

Darren Stanton analysed the Duchess of York’s dress and movements at last night’s (November 10) event in New York.

Meghan stunned in a red dress (Credit: YouTube)

Speaking to Coffee Friend, Darren said: “The first thing that strikes me about Meghan Markle’s appearance last night is the colour that she has chosen to wear. Red is a very bold, striking and confident colour.”

Meghan stunned in a red dress at gala with Harry

He continued: “The majority of people you can see have opted to dress in dark colours to reflect the sombre mood and nature of the event.

“People that tend to wear red like this are psychologically going to be very confident, comfortable in their own skin, robust to criticism and very outgoing, which I think reflects Meghan’s personality.

“With many other things going on this week for Meghan, this look appears to be a distraction and form of escape.”

Darren went onto say that Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, is showing more of his old self, but with a “Hollywood” twist.

He said: “Prince Harry has combined a traditional military-focused look that we have seen many times before in his medals and KCVO neck order with a more modern, smart suit and bow tie – crossing over his former self with his new ‘Hollywood’ style.”

Looking more closely at Meghan and Harry’s body language and expressions, Darren said the duchess is happy to play up to the press, while her husband is not.

Meghan appears keen to keep up appearances (Credit: YouTube)

“In the photos, we also see a difference between Prince Harry and Meghan in their expressions.

“He has opted to adopt a more sombre facial expression, while Meghan has a very large smile,” said Darren.

“On the red carpet, Meghan also responds to a couple of press questions when asked if she’s proud of Harry, she replies: ‘I’m always proud of him.’

“This appears very sincere by her gesture and tone of her voice.”

Prince Harry stood alongside wife Meghan Markle

“Harry, consistent with his view of the press, chooses to decline interacting. Meghan in this instance still feels obliged to keep up appearances, whereas Harry is very keen to stick by his morals,” he added.

