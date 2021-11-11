Meghan Markle fans leap to her defence as she’s trolled following red carpet appearance

Loyal fans of Meghan Markle have jumped to her defence after trolls targeted her following a red carpet appearance in a stunning dress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in New York on Wednesday night (November 10).

Meghan, 40, looked beautiful in a red plunging gown by Carolina Herrera and red heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Harry and Meghan looked happier than ever on the red carpet (Credit: Photo by Craig Ruttle/AP/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s red dress

The dress featured a deep neckline and a pleated skirt, with a thigh-high split up the middle.

Read more: Meghan Markle apologises for ‘misleading’ court over Finding Freedom biography

The duchess wore her hair in a slick bun and apparently sported a diamond tennis bracelet, once owned by Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a black tuxedo as the couple walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

Some trolls targeted Meghan over her appearance (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

However, it wasn’t long before trolls took to social media to criticise Meghan’s appearance.

Some people commented on her weight, with one troll viciously ‘fat-shaming’ her.

They cruelly wrote: “Wow she’s fat these days.”

A few others echoed similar views, with one person tweeting: “I am just surprised she has really put on weight around the waist.”

Within minutes, Meghan’s loyal fans leaped to her defence and slammed the trolls’ horrible comments.

One person said on Twitter: “Silly bitter comments, she had a baby only five months ago she is healthy happy and very beautiful full of life. Next.”

Meghan’s fans gushed over her “beautiful” dress (Credit: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)

Another tweeted: “She looks good and beautiful.”

Hitting back at one troll, a third added: “She gave birth 5 months ago, that is only a bit of baby weight. Are you crazy?”

A fourth wrote: “She is gorgeous. There is nothing wrong with her body at all.”

Another loyal fan said: “Meghan is a definition of what freedom looks like, happy, beautiful and thriving.”

Meanwhile, it comes amid news that Meghan apologised to the High Court for ‘misleading’ them over her involvement in the Finding Freedom biography.

Read more: Meghan Markle dealt new blow in her privacy legal case

The duchess said she accepts that her former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, did “provide some information to the authors of the book”.

She added that he did so with her knowledge.

What did you think of Meghan’s dress? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.