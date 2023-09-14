Real reason Meghan Markle hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring from Prince Harry?

They’ve been putting on a united front at the Invictus Games but eagle-eyed fans have spotted one thing missing from the stylish outfits of Meghan Markle… her engagement ring from Prince Harry.

In fact the whopping diamond dazzler has been absent from her ensembles throughout her visit to Germany. However, sources claim that it doesn’t indicate marriage trouble for the pair as the “real” reason for Meghan not wearing her ring has now, apparently, been revealed.

Meghan was spotted without her engagement ring at the Invictus Games (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany

The Duchess of Sussex, who lives in Montecito with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet, arrived later than planned at the Invictus Games thanks to motherhood duties.

The 42-year-old former actress took to the stage earlier this week to explain: “I’m so sorry that I was a little late. I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled at home. Getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I just landed a couple of hours ago.”

She’s been making the most of her time in Dusseldorf ever since, cheering on the Games with husband Prince Harry. However, while cheering on the competitors, Meghan was seen without her engagement ring.

According to People, this is because the ring is “currently being serviced because a setting came loose”.

Prince Harry and Meghan posed for photos with fans at the 2023 Invictus Games (Credit: Cover Images)

History of the ring

Harry had the ring custom made for Meghan ahead of his 2017 proposal. It’s made up of one large diamond from Botswana, where the couple went on their first date. Two smaller diamonds sit astride the larger stone, both of which are from Princess Diana’s collection.

It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you came from and Botswana, which is important to us. It’s perfect.

At the time of their engagement, Meghan praised her then-fiancé’s “thoughtfulness”.

She said: “It’s incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where you came from and Botswana, which is important to us. It’s perfect.”

In 2019 Meghan had it altered, swapping out the yellow gold ring, which Harry had chosen because it was her “favourite”, for a thin micro-pavé band.

Relationship woes for Harry and Meghan

The couple have been dogged by rumours that their relationship is on the rocks of late. There have been reports of Prince Harry staying in motels away from Meghan. And she is said to have wanted to distance herself from him professional.

Meghan’s missing ring hasn’t helped… she hasn’t been seen with the £140,000 diamond dazzler since May this year. However, now it’s understood that the piece is being serviced after a setting came loose.

