Meghan and Harry hired a nanny for Archie when he was born – and now she has spoken out.

Not only has Archie’s ex-nanny detailed her first meeting with the Sussexes, but she also made a shocking confession too!

Lorren Khumalo was Archie’s old nanny (Credit: Netflix)

Archie’s nanny talks first meeting with Meghan and Harry

Back in 2019, when Archie was born, Meghan and Harry hired a nanny to help look after him.

The nanny in question was Lorren Khumalo – who was from Zimbabwe.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele, Lorren recalled how nervous she was to meet the Sussexes.

Upon learning they wanted to meet her, Lorren spoke about how she agonised over what to wear.

She found herself comparing herself to William and Kate’s nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Borrallo was often spotted wearing her distinctive Norland uniform – a beige crested dress, tie, loafers and a brown felt hat.

However, Lorren felt as though such an outfit wouldn’t suit her.

Lorren made a shock confession (Credit: Netflix)

Lorren makes shock confession first meeting with Sussexes

The nanny then came to the decision that she would wear a smart outfit to look “presentable for a royal”.

“But I didn’t use any make-up, I said if they take me, they take me as I am,” she said.

It was at this point that Lorren made a shock confession.

I think I was panicking, I was excited.

She revealed that as she was driving to Frogmore Cottage to meet Harry and Meghan, she picked up a speeding ticket for “driving too fast”.

“I think I was panicking, I was excited,” she confessed.

Later, when meeting Harry, she revealed that he greeted her with a big hug.

“I just felt so comfortable, it wasn’t so formal as I expected it to be, it was just a normal home,” she said.

Will we see Harry and Meghan at the Coronation? (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry given incentive to return for coronation?

In other Sussexes-related news, the royal couple have apparently been given an incentive to return to the UK for the coronation now.

Earlier this week, Princess Eugenie revealed that she and Jack Brooksbank are expecting another child together.

Due to Harry and Meghan’s close bond with Eugenie and Jack, one royal expert believes the news will give the Sussexes another incentive to return to the UK this year.

“Meghan and Harry are close with Eugenie. And not only has she stayed with them in California, but they have been on holidays together before Harry’s marriage,” the expert told The Mirror.

“If the Sussexes come to the coronation in May, there will be an added incentive to see Eugenie as by then it is doubtful if she will want to travel herself.”

