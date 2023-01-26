William and Kate send special letter to six-year-old girl on behalf of daughter Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton have sent a “VIP” gift to a six-year-old girl on behalf of their daughter Princess Charlotte.

The schoolgirl originally sent the seven-year-old royal a hand-drawn picture following the death of the Queen.

And it seems that even the royals check their mail – as the little girl received a very sweet reply from William and Kate themselves.

William and Kate sent the sweet message on behalf of Charlotte (Credit: CoverImages)

William and Kate receive letter for Charlotte

Hoping to cheer Charlotte up, the schoolgirl drew a picture of the late Queen with her beloved corgis last year.

Along with the sweet picture, she included a letter addressed to the Princess.

I am six and one day would like to feed the corgis.

“Dear Princess Charlotte. I drew you a picture of your great grandma walking her dogs to remember her,” she wrote.

“I am six and one day would like to feed the corgis.”

In response, the schoolgirl received an official and very sweet reply from William and Kate.

Charlotte received a sweet letter from a schoolgirl last year (Credit: YouTube)

William and Kate send special VIP gift to schoolgirl

A Twitter post from the little girl’s school read: “[The little girl] received VIP mail from Kensington Palace this morning!

“Last year [she] wrote a special letter and painted a beautiful picture for Princess Charlotte to cheer her up.”

As well as a special letter, which was printed on Kensington Palace stationery, the little girl also received a portrait of the Queen smiling and wearing a white hat with a matching dress.

Fans gush over the sweet royal letter

Fans were quick to take the replies section and gush over the sweet exchange between the royals and the schoolgirl.

“How lovely. What a kind girl [she] is; I’m sure Princess Charlotte felt much better,” wrote one fan.

Another added: “That is delightful. What a lovely young lady.”

“So sweet of you. You are a true example of how we can be kind with others no matter our age!!” proclaimed a third fan.

Somebody else said: “Fantastic drawing! That was just lovely of you. What a sweetheart! So pleased you received a kind hearted thank you.”

Read more: William and Kate have Charlotte’s future as the next ’spare’ ‘all worked out’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.