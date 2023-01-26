Meghan and Harry have been dealt a major blow in the US as Americans turn against the royal couple, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the States in 2020 but it’s been claimed that furious citizens want the pair to “move back to the UK”.

Meghan and Harry slammed by Americans

Since leaving the UK and settling in Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have not held back in sharing their experiences of royal life.

Last month, they starred in their own Netflix documentary series, and just a few weeks ago Harry released his tell-all memoir – both of which contained sensational claims about the royal family.

That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK.

However, it appears that those living on the other side of the pond are not too keen on the royal couple anymore.

A journalist has since claimed that Americans want Harry and Meghan to move back to the UK, following the Netflix, memoir and royal drama.

Americans want Meghan and Harry ‘to apologise’

LA-based Kinsey Schofield appeared on GB News to share her thoughts on Meghan and Harry.

“I am going to tell you something you do not want to hear, in the States the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK,” she said.

“That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that is the last thing Brits want.

“We realise that the only thing interesting about them is their relatives, they are not interesting people, they’re not exciting people, there’s nothing inside of them.”

She continued: “They don’t provide anything. I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family. So I think that they’ve got to be closer to the British Royal Family.

“They can learn a lot from the Royal Family. Less is more. This is the result of over-exposure and they’re sharing way too much information.”

Meghan and Harry’s popularity plummets in US poll

Kinsey’s comments come as a new poll in the US revealed that Meghan and Harry have seen their popularity plummet.

In early December, Harry had a favourability rating of +38, but in the latest January poll he has -7.

Meghan has also seen a dip, and now has an approval rating of -13, compared to +23 on December 5.

The poll from Redfield & Wilton, was made up of 2,000 voters from the US.

