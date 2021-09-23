Lady Louise branded royal family’s ‘secret weapon’ after Prince Philip doc

Lady Louise Windsor is the lesser royal on everyone’s lips today.

The Prince Philip documentary on BBC One last night (Wednesday September 22) saw many senior royals pay tribute to the late Duke Of Edinburgh.

However, it was Louise who grabbed the attention and viewers couldn’t get enough of her.

It wasn’t Zara Tindall, it wasn’t Kate Middleton or Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Viewers were simply bowled over by Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess Of Wessex.

Lady Louise spoke movingly in the Prince Philip documentary (Credit: BBC)

What did Lady Louise say in the Prince Philip documentary?

The 17-year-old – who is 16th in line to the throne – made one of her first-ever television appearances on Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

Read more: Prince Philip’s touching comments on his marriage to the Queen

However, Lady Louise spoke confidently and poignantly about her late grandfather.

“There was certainly an element of making my grandfather proud and honouring him by taking part in the award that has been so much of his life’s work,” she said in one excerpt.

“I definitely hope I have made him proud.”

Lady Louise has carried on her grandfather’s tradition (Credit: BBC)

A mutual love of equine sports

Lady Louise also revealed how she bonded with Philip over their mutual love of horse riding and horse sports.

A keen equestrian rider, Louise has also become involved in carriage racing – something that was very close to Philip’s heart.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been so lovely although slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much,” she smiled.

Prince Philip loved carriage racing (Credit: BBC)

“After a competition, he would always ask how it went. His eyes would light up because he just gets so excited when he talks about it.

“When we would go carriage driving, he would take me on a different route every day, I do not know how he managed to do that, and tell me all sorts of anecdotes about anything and everything.

“He is honestly one of the most interesting people I have ever met.”

Lady Louise is a credit to her late grandpa #PrincePhilip — Fer (@LadyFerny) September 22, 2021

Lady Louise is so completely lovely, I’ve never heard her speak before. Loving this #PrincePhilip doc on @BBCOne — ScrappyTrails (@mister2988) September 22, 2021

Isn’t lady Louise lovely? This is already making me tear up ❤️❤️ #PrincePhilip — Lisa Hurst (@LisaDHurst) September 22, 2021

Lady Louise is coming across as the Royal Family's secret weapon #PrincePhilip — willgettheresometime (@willgetthereso1) September 22, 2021

Viewers loved Lady Louise

Louise simply bowled viewers over with her genuine personality and emotional connections with her grandfather.

One said on Twitter: “Lady Louise is coming across as the Royal Family’s secret weapon #PrincePhilip.”

Read more: The Queen ‘gives favourite grandchild Lady Louise Windsor rare privilege’

Another said: “Isn’t Lady Louise lovely? This is already making me tear up [red heart emoji].”

A third gushed: “Lady Louise is so completely lovely, I’ve never heard her speak before. Loving this #PrincePhilip doc on @BBCOne.”

Finally, one wrote: “Lady Louise is a credit to her late grandpa #PrincePhilip.”