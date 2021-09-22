Prince Philip’s touching comments on his marriage to the Queen

As a new Prince Philip BBC documentary airs tonight (Wednesday September 22), we remember the unbreakable bond he had with his wife.

The Duke of Edinburgh – who died in April aged 99 – and the Queen enjoyed a long and enduring marriage.

Together for more than seven decades, the couple was a figurehead for the nation.

And now we remember how he revealed the secret to his long and happy marriage.

Prince Philip BBC documentary: What did he say about the Queen?

The couple celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary in 1997.

To mark the occasion, the Duke – who rarely spoke about his marriage – paid tribute to Elizabeth, who was his wife of 50 years at the time.

He said in a touching speech: “I think the main lesson we have learnt is that tolerance is the one essential ingredient in any happy marriage.

“It may not be quite so important when things are going well, but it is absolutely vital when things get difficult.”

“And… you can take it from me, the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.”

“My strength”

Furthermore, the Queen then paid her own tribute to her husband.

“All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking,” Her Majesty said at the time.

“Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner.

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

What will the documentary reveal?

The Prince passed away on April 9 this year (2021) and his funeral took place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on April 17.

Family members have paid tribute to him in the new BBC documentary, and recalled touching memories of the duke.

Prince William recalls that his grandfather often played a prank involving bottles of mustard.

“He used to take the lid off and put it in your hands… and then he’d squish your hands together to fire the mustard onto the ceiling,” he says in the doc.

“He used to get in a lot of trouble from my grandmother for covering most of the places we had lunch and things with mustard on the ceiling.”