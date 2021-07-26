The wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana‘s niece, took place this weekend as she married her partner Michael Lewis.

Kitty and Michael tied the knot in Rome on Saturday and they had a string of high-profile guests in attendance, including Pixie Lott and Viscountess Emma Weymouth.

However, her royal cousins Prince William and Prince Harry didn’t attend the nuptials. So why weren’t they there?

Lady Kitty got married at the weekend (Credit: Tony Clifton / SplashNews.com)

Why didn’t William and Harry attend Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding?

There hasn’t been confirmation on why William and Harry didn’t attend the wedding.

However, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet, just last month.

And getting a flight from California to Italy might be too far for them to travel with a newborn and their two-year-old son Archie.

In addition, the couple are currently on parental leave following the birth of their daughter.

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate didn’t attend the wedding in Rome (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, reports claimed that William and wife Kate Middleton would be attending the wedding.

However, they were not among the guests at the weekend.

It’s unclear why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t attend, but reports suggest the COVID-19 pandemic and travel rules may have played a part.

Meanwhile, the couple may have work commitments which travel and quarantine rules could impact.

Lady Kitty is Charles Spencer’s daughter and the niece of Princess Diana (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

Who is Lady Kitty Spencer and where did she get married?

Lady Kitty, 30, is a model and aristocrat and the eldest child of Charles Spencer, Earl Spencer, and a niece of Princess Diana.

Kitty and Michael became engaged in 2019 and announced the news in January 2020.

They tied the knot at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome on July 24, 2021.

Lady Kitty wore a stunning white lace wedding dress by Dolce and Gabanna.

Lady Kitty was accompanied down the aisle by two of her brothers, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

She and South Africa-born fashion tycoon Michael made their relationship public in 2019.

