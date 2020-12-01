Prince Harry has lost his godmother Lady Celia Vestey.

Her family confirmed she died ‘very suddenly’ at the age of 71.

Her death notice on the Daily Telegraph reads: “Celia Elizabeth SRN BA. Died suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 28th November, aged 71 years.

“Adored wife of Sam. Much loved mother of William, Arthur and Mary and loving Granny of Ella, Frankie, Sam and Cosima.

“Private family funeral. Memorial service later.

“Family flowers only please, but donations gratefully received in Celia’s memory to Ebony Horse Club.”

Lady Celia, the godmother of Prince Harry, attended the wedding of Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

Did Lady Celia go to Prince Harry’s wedding?

Lady Celia was one of six godparents to Prince Harry. She attended the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They were chosen by Prince Charles and Princess Diana for Harry’s christening in 1984.

Christened at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, this is also where he wed Meghan in 2018.

Princess Anne wasn’t chosen to be one of the godparents, which reportedly caused a Royal Family row at the time.

So much so, that Anne declined to attend the christening service, and instead opted to go shooting.

Both The Queen and Lady Celia shared a joint love for horses, and are said to have got on famously.

Lady Celia was one of six godmothers selected by Princess Diana and Prince Charles for Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews)

The Queen and Lady Celia were great friends

They were photographed numerous times at Royal horse events and races.

In 1981, Lady Celia married Lord Samuel Vestey, who was the Royal Household’s Master of the Horse.

Her love for horses is also reflected in her death notice. As her family requested donations to Ebony Horse Club.

This is a not-for-profit organisation based in South London which offers horse riding lessons and education to disadvantaged youths.

Prince Harry has yet to comment on Lady Celia’s death.

It is unlikely Prince Harry shall attend his godmother’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews)

He currently lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan and their son Archie.

Due to COVID travel restrictions, it is unlikely he will return to the UK for Lady Celia’s funeral or memorial service.

In fact, Prince Harry’s long awaited return to the UK remains unconfirmed.



He left the UK in March of this year, but has made no known set plans to return.

It was initially speculated that he may return for Christmas with The Queen and Prince Philip.

However, this now seems extremely unlikely.

