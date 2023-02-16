King Charles met with chants of ‘not my King’ as protestors threaten to overshadow solo engagement

King Charles visited Milton Keynes today but faced protestors who threatened to overshadow the engagement.

The King made the visit to celebrate Milton Keynes’ new city status on Thursday (February 16).

However, as the King arrived, he was met with protestors in the crowd who were holding up signs which read “not my King”.

King Charles was met with protestors today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles in Milton Keynes

Many in the crowd greeted the King with cheers as he arrived in Milton Keynes.

However, Charles also faced boos among the cheers seemingly coming from the protestors.

According to reports, Charles went over to shake hands with supporters waving Union Jack flags.

He then smiled before entering the Church of Christ the Cornerstone to attend a reception of local community members and town officials.

The King was all smiles today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared clips of the moment on Twitter.

In the footage, the protestors held up big yellow signs with the words “not my King” across them.

Richard wrote: “The King is greeted by a crowd of well-wishers and around republican protestors in Milton Keynes.”

Royal fans quickly shared their thoughts as one person replied: “That is so immature. Happy to see most greeted the King.”

Another wrote: “#KingCharlesIII is always a big deal. Love the energy in the crowds.”

King Charles was supported by fans online (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else added: “Well Charles is their King… if they are British then Britain has a King. Long live The King.”

Charles’ visit comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Camilla, the Queen Consort, has Covid-19.

She cancelled a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday after suffering from a “seasonal” illness.

Following the initial news on Monday, the Palace later confirmed Camilla had tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement said: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the COVID virus.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Of course, royal fans offered the Queen Consort their well-wishes.

One person said: “Sad to hear that the Queen Consort has had to cancel a visit. Get well soon Camilla.”

