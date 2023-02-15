The latest royal family news has suggested King Charles’ plans for a ‘slimmed-down monarchy’ could have far-reaching consequences.

Richard Fitzwilliams has told ED! that “inevitable” changes facing the family will affect things going forward.

And he told us that it will be a “pity” should his fears come to fruition.

King Charles will celebrate his coronation on May 6 (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family news: ‘Drastically’ different coronation planned

Richard told ED!: “The coronation, which will obviously be changed drastically from 1953, but will also be magnificent, will be the centre of a long weekend during which the nation will celebrate.

“It is also likely to be extremely popular.”

However, he did add: “Whether it marks the the end of an extremely difficult period for the monarchy remains to be seen.”

‘Slimmed-down’ monarchy

Richard then addressed the notion of Charles‘ slimmed-down monarchy.

He said: “A slimmed-down monarchy is s catchphrase but it is unclear what it actually means in practice.

“The royal family used to carry out 2,300 engagements for some 3,000 institutions. Will that radically change as a matter of policy? We don’t know,” he said.

Richard then added: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are attached to relatively few charities numerically.

“However, they do a great deal for those they are committed to, such as early childhood, the environment, mental health and the illegal wildlife trade. They give them a worldwide profile.”

There are fears that King Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down royal family could mean bad news for charities (Credit: Splash News)

‘Fewer royals means less charity work’

The expert did then comment on the fact that the number of working royals is dwindling, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s departure and, of course, Prince Andrew’s settlement.

“Several of the working royals are no longer young,” he also added.

“However, the York brand is toxic and there can be no input from Beatrice and Eugenie foreseeably. Maybe the children of Edward and Sophie might one day take on some royal duties.

“Otherwise there are bound to be fewer royals and less charitable work.

“A royal link gives a charity probity and heightens its profile so this, even if inevitable, would be a pity,” he concluded.

