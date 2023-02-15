Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been predicted to make a career U-turn in a bid to “claw back” some of her old popularity.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry have found themselves on the receiving end of backlash in recent weeks.

This comes following the release of his autobiography and the interviews Harry did to promote it.

However, brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively told ED! that Meghan could have a trick up her sleeve to turn things around.

Duchess of Sussex in shock career U-turn?

Asked if their brand can ever recover, Nick told ED!: “Their brand won’t ever recover to the blockbuster status it was when they got married.

“Even after the Oprah interview it was soaring,” he declared.

I think Meghan may resurrect The Tig.

He then continued: “I think the public are getting fatigued by them. The noise they made over Christmas and New Year with the documentary and the book has actually shadowed the good work they are doing.

“Now they have made a lot of money and are taking control of Archewell and its trajectory as a powerhouse production company they can claw back some popularity.”

As a result, Nick thinks Meghan will “resurrect” her website The Tig.

And she could even emulate other huge lifestyle websites, he added.

Nick said: “I think that Meghan may resurrect The Tig, which was her excellent website.

“And I think she can replicate the success that Gwyneth Paltrow has with Goop and Kourtney Kardashian has with Poosh,” he then concluded.

What happened to The Tig?

Meghan closed The Tig down when things started to get serious with Prince Harry.

The Tig was billed as “a hub for the discerning palate”. A place for “those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion and beauty”.

The lifestyle blog featured articles written by Meghan and her own photographs.

