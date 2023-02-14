Meghan and Harry looking annoyed and Sasha Walpole speaking
Royals

Meghan and Harry made ‘the butt of the joke’ by his first lover as duchess ‘extremely embarrassed’

Sasha Walpole spoke out after his revelations in Spare

By Nancy Brown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the limelight over the past couple of weeks, but perhaps not in the way they’d like.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be “extremely embarrassed” after Sasha Walpole spoke out about taking Harry’s virginity.

It came after he wrote about the encounter, but didn’t name her, in his memoir Spare.

And one expert claims the pair will now be livid after being made “the butt of the joke”.

Meghan Markle looking peeved in the street
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be ‘extremely embarrassed’ by the latest turn of events (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry ‘mortified’ by Sasha Walpole admission

Speaking to New!, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that she thinks the couple will be “completely mortified” that Sasha spoke out.

“I’m sure both Meghan and Harry are completely mortified about this. I don’t think Harry thought Sasha would ever come forward,” she claimed.

Kinsey said that Sasha was mentioned “so briefly in his book but she’s come out and exposed it like a full affair”.

She added that it’s now a “bigger deal than he intended it to be”.

Sasha Walpole speaking to Piers Morgan
Sasha Walpole revealed she was the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity (Credit: YouTube)

‘Not the kind of attention Meghan wants’

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex, Kinsey claimed that she will be “extremely embarrassed by the response it’s had”.

It’s going to be hard to shake this off.

The expert added: “This is not the kind of attention she wants. I think she thought this book would elevate them and heighten their celebrity status, but ultimately it’s made them the butt of the joke.”

Prince Harry looking upset against a blue background
Prince Harry wrote about his first sexual encounter briefly in Spare (Credit: Splash News)

So what happens now?

Well, Kinsey reckons there will be lots of team meetings in which aides talk about how they can get the couple’s brand “back on track”.

“The last thing they wanted when they picked up and moved everything to the States was to become a laughing stock. It’s going to be hard to shake this off,” she concluded.

Read more: Sasha Walpole takes shock swipe at Meghan Markle

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thought.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Royal Family

Trending Articles

Col McHugh and Lou Slack frown in Better episode 1
Better viewers call out BBC for ‘unbelievable plot hole’ as new series blasted: ‘Ridiculous!’
Robert Rinder talking on GMB
Robert Rinder shares photo from hospital bed hours after GMB stint: ‘Life can change in a moment’
Emmerdale spoilers first look Pollard, Bernice and Cathy comp image
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 20-24
Princess Kate smiling and her children outside church
William and Kate put their family first as they ‘clear their diaries’ for ‘important’ reason
Marcus looking serious in Emmerdale, alongside logo
Emmerdale: Marcus actor Darcy Grey ‘quits’ soap as he ‘films final scenes’
Strictly star Dianne Buswell waving
Dianne Buswell to follow in Oti Mabuse’s footsteps as she ‘lands major TV show’ away from Strictly?