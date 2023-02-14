Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the limelight over the past couple of weeks, but perhaps not in the way they’d like.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be “extremely embarrassed” after Sasha Walpole spoke out about taking Harry’s virginity.

It came after he wrote about the encounter, but didn’t name her, in his memoir Spare.

And one expert claims the pair will now be livid after being made “the butt of the joke”.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be ‘extremely embarrassed’ by the latest turn of events (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan and Harry ‘mortified’ by Sasha Walpole admission

Speaking to New!, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that she thinks the couple will be “completely mortified” that Sasha spoke out.

“I’m sure both Meghan and Harry are completely mortified about this. I don’t think Harry thought Sasha would ever come forward,” she claimed.

Kinsey said that Sasha was mentioned “so briefly in his book but she’s come out and exposed it like a full affair”.

She added that it’s now a “bigger deal than he intended it to be”.

Sasha Walpole revealed she was the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity (Credit: YouTube)

‘Not the kind of attention Meghan wants’

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex, Kinsey claimed that she will be “extremely embarrassed by the response it’s had”.

It’s going to be hard to shake this off.

The expert added: “This is not the kind of attention she wants. I think she thought this book would elevate them and heighten their celebrity status, but ultimately it’s made them the butt of the joke.”

Prince Harry wrote about his first sexual encounter briefly in Spare (Credit: Splash News)

So what happens now?

Well, Kinsey reckons there will be lots of team meetings in which aides talk about how they can get the couple’s brand “back on track”.

“The last thing they wanted when they picked up and moved everything to the States was to become a laughing stock. It’s going to be hard to shake this off,” she concluded.

Read more: Sasha Walpole takes shock swipe at Meghan Markle

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thought.