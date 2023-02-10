Woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity takes shock swipe at Meghan

Prince Harry revealed how he lost his virginity in his new book, and now the woman who claims to have been with Harry has shared her thoughts on Meghan Markle.

In a new interview that aired on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sasha Walpole has opened up about the incident.

She claims that it allegedly took place the night before her 19th birthday at a local pub.

Sasha had broken up with her partner, and she says that she looked to Harry for comfort as a result.

Sasha Walpole claims to have taken Prince Harry’s virginity (Credit: TalkTV/Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Prince Harry virginity: Woman comes forward

However, now years later, Sasha has opened up about her feelings towards Harry as an adult, as well as his wife, Meghan Markle.

“He’s not the boy I remember, that’s for sure,” she said. “But again I’m not in his shoes, I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.”

She went on to joke that Harry had “definitely [traded] down” by marrying Meghan in a subtle dig.

Sasha went on to confess that she has grown frustrated with being the centre of attention among her friends and family.

“Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they’re going to be questioning people. And yes, I could not have said anything but then it’s never going to stop” she continued.

“He could have given me the heads-up that you know.”

Prince Harry wrote about losing his virginity in his book Spare (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry ‘made the first move’

Elsewhere, Sasha also alleged that Harry “made the first move” on the evening of their brief love affair.

“He made the move,” she insisted. “I don’t even really know why or what happened. We just went for a cigarette and then before you know it, it was all happening. He just started kissing me … and then it was all going on.”

I have no idea what’s going on in his head, I haven’t seen him for 21 years.

She added: “I didn’t see him as Prince Harry, I see him as Harry as a friend and I think that’s quite a big difference.

“We were quite drunk… You get lost in the moment and then before you know it, you get up, and reality kicks in.”

Read more: Prince Harry news: Furious Brits call for Duke of Sussex to be stripped of patronage

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.