His Majesty King Charles is a “demanding boss” with a “ferocious work ethic”, claims a new book featuring accounts from former staff.

Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown features interviews with ex members of King Charles’ household.

One former employee warned that Charles can go from “zero to 60 in a flash and then back down again” in a series of shock claims.

However, thankfully they said he “rarely directs” his anger at individuals.

King Charles at the State Funeral of her mother Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Frustrated’ King Charles a ‘demanding boss’

“Things would frustrate him, especially the media,” the insider told author Valentine Low in extracts in The Times.

The book also explains King Charles has a strong work ethic and is described as “always working… seven days a week”.

He is said to be brimming with ideas and will call courtiers with questions and demands up until 11pm at night – even at Christmas.

“At any moment he may want to call you about something. Working on his boxes, on his ideas, on his papers. The pace is pretty intense,” claimed one courtier.

The King and Jimmy Savile

Dealing with “helpful advice from outside advisors” also led to working conditions being “challenging”, according to the book.

But the book claims he was “not always a good judge when it came to who should have his ear”.

Jimmy Savile was revealed to have been a serial sexual predator after his death.

After the two had met numerous times, Savile reportedly wrote a handbook for Charles on how the royal family should deal with the media.

“Charles passed on his tips to the Duke of Edinburgh, who in turn showed them to the Queen,” a source claimed.

The King has scores of advisors in every area of interest.

They offer their thoughts on architecture, alternative medicine, business, organic farming, housing, Jungian psychoanalysis, Islamic art, rainforests, crop circles and the media.

These outside advisers sometimes undermined the morale of Charles’ team by suggesting they were falling short, claims the book.

One former staff member alleged: “He falls under people’s spell. That could then lead to real problems for individuals.”

The book also touches on Prince William‘s leadership style, telling how he told staff to “ditch suits” while working around his family.

ED! has contacted reps for a comment.

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be the Beyonce of the UK’ according to claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan Markle also features in the book

Furthermore the book talks about Meghan Markle joining the Royal Family.

In an exctract in the Times it is claimed she wanted to be ‘the Beyonce’ of the UK.

The ex-actress thought life inside the Royal Family would bring celebrity and “kudos” similar to the US singer, it was claimed.

But she had not appreciated the rules and responsibility that came with her new role, according to the allegations.

A palace source quoted in the book, said it was “inevitable” that Meghan would not fit within the tightly regulated world of the Royal Household.

Read more: King Charles to ban Prince Harry’s children from taking up Royal titles amid fears over book and TV show?

What do you think of the book’s claims? Let us know over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix