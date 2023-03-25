If he attends the coronation of King Charles it has been claimed that estranged Prince Harry may avoid bowing to his stepmother Camilla.

It is not yet known whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony on May 6.

But according to one royal correspondent, the Duke of Sussex may steer clear of an awkward moment with the Queen Consort due to how the event will be structured.

Speculation continues to swirl about Prince Harry’s status at the Coronation (Credit: 60 Minutes YouTube)

Prince Harry in ‘snub to Camilla’ at King Charles’ coronation?

Ephraim Hardcastle claims Harry will be “hoping he will not have to pay homage to Queen Consort Camilla”.

It was reported earlier this month that Prince William could have a very prominent role amid a streamlined coronation.

And that could see William as the only royal performing a custom usually assumed by a host of royal dukes.

Instead, The Sunday Times reckons only the heir to the throne will kneel to the King to pay homage.

Previously dukes have touched the crown before kissing the monarch’s right cheek during coronations.

And now it is suggested that Harry not participating in the ritual means he won’t have to bow to Camilla.

Camilla and her husband’s second son may not encounter one another during the ceremony (Credit: ITV)

No bow for Harry?

Hardcastle speculates in his latest column that Harry could be seated for the entire service.

The diarist for the Daily Mail claimed: “A royal source whispers only William will now pay homage to his dad with Harry remaining in his seat,” adding: “Harry will not have to pass the Queen Consort and bow as he does so.”

Harry will not have to pass the Queen Consort and bow as he does so.

ED! has approached a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

What has Harry said about Camilla?

During TV interviews earlier this year in January to promote his memoir Spare, Harry said Camilla was “dangerous”.

Asked why he had claimed that, Harry told US news host Anderson Cooper during an appearance on 60 Minutes: “Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

“And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Additionally, Harry claimed Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar”.

He added: “If you are led to believe, as a member of the family, that being on the front page, having positive headlines, positive stories written about you, is going to improve your reputation or increase the chances of you being accepted as monarch by the British public, then that’s you’re going to do.”

