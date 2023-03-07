William, Prince of Wales, will have a very special at King Charles’ Coronation in May, according to reports.

The Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall will be the only royal to have to do this special tradition during the historic event.

William, Prince of Wales special role at coronation revealed

King Charles’ coronation is fast approaching, with the historic event taking place on May 6.

Though it has yet to be confirmed, it’s believed that Prince William will play an important role in the ceremony.

It is believed that he will be the only royal liege man at the ceremony.

According to The Sunday Times, King Charles will be doing away with the act of royal dukes kneeling to pay homage.

The royal dukes then usually touch the crown, before kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

According to reports, Prince William will be the only one to perform the tradition at the ceremony this time round.

What other changes has Charles made?

That isn’t the only change that King Charles has made to his coronation.

Though it is expected to be similar to the Queen’s coronation in 1953, there are expected to be some significant differences.

Charles‘ “modernised” coronation is expected to be a “reflection” of the monarchy’s role in today’s society.

However, it will also be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry”.

Whilst the Queen’s coronation ceremony was four hours long, Charles’ has reportedly been cut down to an hour.

There will also be just 2,000 guests – rather than the 8,000 present at the Queen’s.

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey. It’s expected to be “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for celebration and pageantry” according to the Palace.

William, Prince of Wales and Kate ‘worried’ about George?

In other royal news, it has been reported that William and Kate are “worried” about Prince George’s role at the coronation.

King Charles has reportedly expressed a desire for the nine-year-old future king to be a part of the ceremony.

However, William and Kate know that George playing a role at the ceremony could see him highly scrutinised.

Therefore, they reportedly want his role to be “small”.

“If George does have an official role, it will be quite low-key,” Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah said.

They do not want him to be overwhelmed by the attention. But he may play a smaller official role.”

It’s believed that with George back at school following the ceremony, William and Kate don’t want him to feel “pressurised”.

