Kate ‘has taken Harry and Meghan’s exit from royal family badly’

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly taken Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family "badly".

According to a new report, Kate is feeling "very sad" about Megxit as Meghan and Harry get ready to officially step down later this month.

A source told Vanity Fair: "To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly.

Harry and Meghan will officially step down on March 31 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio - she thinks what has happened is all very sad."

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry briefly reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

This was Meghan and Harry's final official engagement before they step down from their roles as senior royals on March 31.

They arrived at Westminster Abbey shortly before Prince William and Kate as they greeted the crowds.

Meghan looked stunning in a green Emilia Wickstead dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun as she wore a matching green hat.

Fans think Kate and William 'ignored' Harry and Meghan (Credit: BBC)

Shortly after their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived.

Kate looked glowing in a dark red Catherine Walker coat dress while William wore a navy suit.

As Kate and William headed inside the Abbey, they took their seats in front of Meghan and Harry.

In coverage on the BBC, Meghan is seen giving the couple a wave and a 'hello' alongside Harry.

But viewers claim William and Kate appeared to sit down without waving or saying hello back.

Sharing a video of the moment to Twitter, one person wrote: "Meghan is too gracious to smile to him they really pretend to not see them like the disrespect but I am happy because it shows what we know about the Cambridges."

Meghan is too gracious to smile to him they really pretend to not see them like the disrespect but I am happy bc it shows what we know about the Cs 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/FbkZXB0PIs — ⭐️ Just Juliette ⭐️ 🇫🇷🇵🇱🇨🇦💃🏽🐼 (@SussexDetective) March 9, 2020

Another said: "Wow Meghan said hi and I don’t think they returned the favour wow."

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal life and divide their time between the UK and North America.

They also confirmed they will work to become "financially independent" and they will no longer use their royal titles.

They spent the new year in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie.

