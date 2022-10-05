Royal fans brand Kate ‘radiant’ and ‘ray of sunshine’ as she stuns in yellow for visit to maternity unit

Kate, Princess of Wales was branded “radiant” and a “ray of sunshine” by royal fans on an engagement today (Wednesday, October 5).

Kate Middleton stunned in yellow today as she visited a maternity unit in Guildford on a solo visit earlier this morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall looked amazing in yellow at an engagement earlier today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales on a solo trip

Earlier today, Kate made the trip to Guildford on a solo engagement.

The Princess of Wales was in Guildford to visit a maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital.

The maternity unit recently won a UNICEF award for its outstanding work supporting infant feeding and parent-infant relationships.

During her solo engagement, Kate spoke with some of the mothers at the unit and learned more about the support it provides.

She also took the time to hold a newborn baby girl, Bianca, as she sat and had a chat with the infant’s mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall dazzled with a mustard yellow Karen Miller dress during the visit.

The dress is reportedly worth around £220.

The 40-year-old accessorised the dress with navy suede court stilettos and a navy clutch bag.

Royals fans took to Twitter to gush over the Duchess of Cambridge & Cornwall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gush over Princess of Wales

Upon seeing Kate on her solo engagement, a number of royal fans took to Twitter to gush over the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

Many branded her a “ray of sunshine” and described her as looking “radiant”.

“The Princess of Wales is just a ray of sunshine!” one royal fan tweeted.

“Beautiful Princess of Wales. Her beauty radiates like sunshine,” another said.

“The Princess of Wales looks RADIANT today, absolute SUNSHINE,” a third gushed.

“Our ray of sunshine. Catherine, HRH The Princess of Wales looks absolutely stunning,” another wrote.

“Stunning as usual!!” a fifth said.

William was on a solo engagement in London yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince William’s solo trip

Kate wasn’t the only one of the Cambridges on a solo engagement this week.

Just yesterday, her husband, Prince William, attended the United for Wildlife Global Summit in London.

During a speech at the summit, the Prince of Wales made a touching comment about his late grandmother, the Queen.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets,” he said.

“It is a lesson I learned from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.”

He then continued, saying: “In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do.

“I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

