Prince William’s emotional comment about ‘much-missed grandmother’ during speech for cause close to royals

William, Prince of Wales made an emotional comment about his “much-missed grandmother” during an engagement today (Tuesday, October 4).

His heartfelt comment came during a speech for a cause that is close to the royal’s heart.

William made a speech today in which he paid tribute to the Queen (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

William, Prince of Wales makes emotional comment about Queen

Earlier today, Prince William made an appearance at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in London.

In his first speech as Prince of Wales, William spoke of his “much-missed grandmother”. He also promised to honour the Queen through his environmental work.

“Our natural world is one of our greatest assets,” he said in his speech.

“It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world.”

He then continued, saying: “In times of loss, it is a comfort to honour those we miss through the work we do.

“I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade.”

William was at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in London today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince of Wales praised by royal fans

Plenty of royal fans took to Twitter to praise Prince William for his speech – as well as his sweet tribute to the Queen.

“I find it sweet that Prince William mentions his father & grandfather as his inspiration for his work with United for Wildlife,” one fan wrote.

“From the heart … much love and respect for our Prince of Wales,” another said.

“I love that sentiment. The best way to keep the memories of loved ones alive,” a third tweeted.

“Brilliant and engaging. Well done Prince William,” another gushed.

“Prince William is such an elegant and charming speaker,” a fifth said.

Charles paid tribute to the Queen too yesterday (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

King Charles pays tribute

King Charles also paid tribute to the Queen yesterday (Monday, October 3) during a speech.

The King and Queen Consort, Camilla, were in Dunfermline, Scotland, to formally confer its city status.

Dunfermline was one of eight communities granted city status by the Queen back in May for her Platinum Jubilee.

In a speech, Charles spoke of his mother’s love of Scotland.

“I was delighted when, in May this year, it was announced that Dunfermline was one of the eight communities being granted city status to mark the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” he said.

“Now, of course, we gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life.”

He also said that he hopes those living in Dunfermline will feel a “real sense of pride” at the city’s latest chapter.

“That would, I know, gladden my dear mother’s heart, as it certainly gladdens mine,” he said.

