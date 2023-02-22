Kate and Prince William put on a rather flirtier display than usual at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

The Princess of Wales especially shocked royal fans after she was caught tapping her husband from behind.

But what did the Princess say to William before her cheeky gesture?

Kate was caught tapping William on the bum on the red carpet at the BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

Kate and Prince William at BAFTAs

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked glamorous as they attended the BAFTAs together on Sunday night.

The couple’s appearance marked the first time that they’d appeared at the awards show since 2020.

However, all eyes were on Kate as she was caught giving her husband a cheeky tap on the bum.

That man- he tapped her on the bottom.

The pair’s intimate moment sent royal fans into a frenzy as one fan tweeted: “Love this! Kate giving William a little tap on dat ass #BAFTA2023.”

Another wrote: “Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived at the 2023 BAFTAs, proving that royals are just like us, a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel.”

But what was the reason for her flirty behaviour?

Lip reader, Sophia Martell, has revealed what she thinks Kate told Prince William, moments before she gently tapped him at the BAFTAs.

Lip reader claims that Kate recreated an exchange she saw in the crowd (Credit: BBC)

Sophia told FEMAIL that the Princess was recreating an exchange she had seen in the crowd.

The expert said Kate asked William if he had also seen what she had spotted, before giving him a demonstration of what she saw.

Sophia claims that Kate said: “That man – he tapped her on the bottom.”

Leaning in closer, William asked: “Did he?”

According to Sophia, Kate then tapped the Prince on the bum to reenact what she had seen, before saying: “That was so funny.”

