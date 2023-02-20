Kate, the Princess of Wales, delighted social media users alongside Prince William at the BAFTAs on Sunday night.

Duchess Kate stunned as she appeared on the red carpet for last night’s (February 19) awards bash in an Alexander McQueen gown.

But one particular moment she shared with her husband also thrilled fans – with reports claiming the couple indulged in a rare PDA.

The Waleses were shown on screen at the BAFTAs 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kate and William at the BAFTAs

William’s wife had fans gasping at her elegant look, which included gold Zara earrings and long, black gloves.

Viewers also saw the couple on screen during the televised BAFTAs ceremony, including after the In Memoriam segment in which they were shown applauding.

However, fans also reckoned they observed an intimate moment between the two before the show got going.

And that’s because a clip shared on social media appeared to show Kate cupping William’s bottom cheeks as they walked together.

Did Kate ‘tap Prince’s bum’?

In a short video uploaded to TikTok and Instagram by Vogue the couple are shown sweeping past members of the press.

Kate is seen extending her right hand, as if to clasp hands with William.

However, their hands do not meet. And Kate’s palm moved behind her husband as he leant in to listen to her speaking.

It was at this point that some observers reckon Kate may have ‘tapped’ his backside.

What was Kate aiming for? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How royal fans reacted

“Did I… did I just see a video of Kate Middleton tapping Prince William on the ass?” one observer asked on Twitter.

Another claimed: “Love this! Kate giving William a little tap on dat ass #BAFTA2023.” [Sic]

Meanwhile, someone else chuckled on TikTok: “Go lady Kate get that Prince of yours.”

Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap.

And another person reckoned: “Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived at the 2023 BAFTAs, proving that royals are just like us, a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel.”

Another gushed: “Awwww getting cheeky there!” while another wrote: “Never seen her cheeky, love it.”

Not everyone was convinced that Kate aiming for William’s bum was an accurate accounts of events, though.

“Aw she went to grab his hand,” one TikTok commenter wrote, adding a broken-hearted emoji to their words.

And another person added: “I think she was trying to hold his hand.”

