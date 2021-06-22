Kate Middleton kept it casual in dressed-down denim as she wore jeans for a visit to the Natural History Museum today (June 22).

And, true to form, she still managed to look absolutely flawless.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Urban Nature Project at the museum – of which she is a patron.

Kate Middleton wore jeans to visit the Urban Nature Project at Natural History Museum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where did Kate Middleton get her outfit?

Brunette Kate, 39, sported a terracotta pink blazer and white vest with jeans and white trainers for the event.

Her trademark volumised waves and simple make-up, teamed with a dainty gold chain, completed the look.

The duchess wore a blazer by designer Chloé that has a £1,795 price tag. Her Veja trainers would set you back £90 if you wanted to steal her style

Her on-trend layered delicate gold necklace is by Daniella Draper.

Kate wore a Chloé blazer and Veja trainers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s gift is as sweet as honey

The royal brought a special gift for schoolchildren attending the museum – a pot of honey from her very own bees at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The primary school attendees were delighted to receive their treat as Natural History Museum director Dr Doug Gurr showed Kate around.

She asked the children: “Would you like to try some? I’ve got one spoon each. This came specially from my beehive.

“See if it tastes the same as at home. Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?”

Kate looked effortlessly beautiful in the casual attire (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The duchess then asked them if they knew how many species of bee there are before giving the answer.

She said: “350, isn’t that amazing?”

“Every time you see a bee, say ‘thank you so much’ because they make delicious honey.”

Kate, seen with Dr Doug Gurr, indulged in some creativity alongside lucky school children at the event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the new Natural History Museum project all about?

The Urban Mature Project has been launched in collaboration with museums and wildlife organisations.

The aim is to help people discover more about the natural world and solutions to protect the future of planet earth.

Plans for the Natural History Museum include transforming its gardens into a state-of-the-art research centre which will open later this year.

Outdoor classrooms, a living lab and science and learning programmes for young people and families countrywide will all feature in the five-acre site.

