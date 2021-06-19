Kate Middleton looked incredible in a blue dress as she stepped out after launching her new project on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which will raise awareness of the importance of early years.

Kate had two engagements on Friday to mark the opening of the centre, first visiting the London School of Economics.

She met with experts for a discussion before later catching up with parents at Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton stunned in a blue summery dress on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What dress did Kate Middleton wear?

Despite the dreary weather, Kate wore a £225 pastel blue L.K. Bennett dress, which featured puff sleeves.

She added a pair of nude heels to the look and styled her gorgeous brunette locks in bouncy curls.

Kate also held a rainbow umbrella as she tried to hide from the rain.

The Duchess attended two engagements after launching her Early Childhood Centre (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On her and Prince William‘s Instagram page, the Duchess said: “In establishing The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, our mission is to drive awareness of, and action on, the transformative impact of the early years.

“It was great to speak with both experts and families alike at the London School of Economics and at Kensington Palace Café about this today.

“We will help to make change through fresh research to identify opportunities…

“…collaborations to scale solutions and creative campaigns to bring this issue to life.”

Kate braved the rain with a rainbow umbrella (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans gushed over Kate’s look, as one person commented: “Awesome! Also, LOVE that color on the Duchess.”

Another wrote: “Kate, you are stunning!!!”

A third added: “Blue and puff sleeves looks good on you Queen Catherine.”

Meanwhile, Kate announced her new project on Friday much to the delight of royal fans.

She said she hopes to “create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society”.

