Kate Middleton will raise awareness of the importance of early years as she launches her own Centre for Early Childhood.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, announced the news on her and Prince William‘s social media pages on Friday.

Kate said she hopes to “create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society” with her project.

Kate announced her project on Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate Middleton say about her new early years project?

The Duchess looked stunning in the video, wearing a casual white top and a beautiful necklace engraved with her children’s initials.

Kate said: “I wanted to understand what more we could do to help prevent some of today’s toughest social challenges and what more we could do to help with the rising rates of poor mental health.

“I’ve spoken to psychiatrists and neuroscientists, to practitioners and academics and parents alike…

What’s Kate’s hopes for the project?

“…and what has become clear is that the best investment for our future health and happiness is in the first five years of life.”

Kate added: “Working closely with others, the centre hopes to raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes…

“…and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.

“By working together, my hope is that we can change the way we think about early childhood, and transform lives for generations to come.

“Because I truly believe big change starts small.”

Kate has launched The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, a royal aide said: “The Duchess has made the observation that the more you learn about the science of early childhood, whether it’s brain development, social science, what it means for our adult mental health, the more you realise that this is the social equivalent to climate change.

“But it is not discussed with the same seriousness or strategic intent that that issue is.

“And so, her mission for the last few years has been exploring what is the best way for her to build something, build relationships, her own knowledge, expertise…

“…so that she can help position this work with that sort of importance.”

Prince William and Kate with their three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will focus on three key areas.

These are research, working on new solutions with public and private voluntary sectors and campaigning to raise awareness.

Kate praised by fans

One royal fan commented on the post: “Beautiful, she truly is inspiring.”

In addition, another wrote: “So inspiring!!!! Great project.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “That’s impact from a royal member, that’s why she will be such a good Queen C one day.”

