Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an unseen photo to celebrate Father’s Day.

A short clip shared to the couple’s Instagram page paid tribute to the Duke of Cambridge, the late Prince Philip, Kate’s dad Michael Middleton and William’s father Prince Charles.

The clip started with a message which read “Happy Father’s Day” before four photos popped up one by one.

One unseen photograph from Trooping the Colour 2019 showed William posing with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Prince William and Kate celebrate Father’s Day

The image showed William carrying Louis while putting his arm around Charlotte as they stood at the steps of Kensington Palace.

Read more: Prince Charles pays tribute to Prince Philip and sons William and Harry on Father’s Day

Meanwhile, their eldest child George wrapped his arms around William’s leg.

Another image showed Charles with William and Prince Harry when they were children.

William and Kate marked Father’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third saw Kate and her dad Michael on her wedding day to William.

Finally, the fourth photograph showed Philip and the Queen alongside their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

Kate and William’s post read: “Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day.”

Royal fans gushed over the pictures, especially the snap of William and their children.

One person commented: “The Trooping photo is so adorable.”

William, Kate and their children during Trooping the Colour in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “It’s the Trooping photo for me,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

A third begged: “Please release that picture with Prince William and the kids… it’s so sweet.”

Another added: “This is so lovely! A happy Father’s Day to Prince William!”

Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles marked the occasion by paying tribute to William, Harry and his late father Prince Philip – who died in April.

Charles and Camilla’s social pages shared a string of snaps showing Charles with his sons, the Prince of Wales as a child with Philip and then Camilla with her father.

Charles paid tribute to sons William and Harry on Father’s Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The post read: “To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay.”

Read more: Kate Middleton praised as she launches Centre for Early Childhood project

Meanwhile, the Queen also marked the first Father’s Day without Philip on the Royal Family social media pages.

They shared a black and white photo showing Her Majesty alongside her father King George VI, Philip and Charles at Balmoral in 1951.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.