Kate Middleton stunned during Trooping the Colour today as she wore a beautiful white outfit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, travelled with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her children for the carriage procession on Thursday.

Kate made a touching nod to the late Princess Diana with her outfit, wearing a similar look to what Diana wore in 1991.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a white coat dress (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton during Trooping the Colour today

The duchess wore a white coat dress, reportedly by Alexander McQueen.

She sported a white and blue hat.

According to reports, Kate also wore a sapphire and diamond necklace and a pair of matching drop earrings.

Kate seemed to pay tribute to Diana with her outfit today (Credit: Photo by Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

These apparently belonged to the Princess of Wales.

Kate waved and smiled to crowds alongside Camilla, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for the procession.

Back in 1991, Diana had worn a similar white outfit for a Gulf War Victory Parade at Mansion House in London.

She wore a white v-neck dress which featured lace sleeves with a white and black hat as well as drop earrings.

Royal fans gushed over Kate’s appearance on Twitter today.

Kate joined Camilla and her three children for the carriage procession (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “Duchess of Cambridge wearing Diana’s sapphire earrings.”

Another wrote: “Catherine is a vision in white this morning and looking stunning as always.”

A third added: “Catherine honors the late Princess Diana!

“The Duchess of Cambridge today wears sapphire earrings that she inherited from Princess Diana.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s children George, Charlotte and Louis stole the show as they made their carriage procession debut.

Charlotte put Louis’ waving hand down (Credit: BBC)

One moment was also caught by fans watching the procession and left them in hysterics.

Princess Charlotte was seen putting her little brother Louis’ hand down as he excitedly waved to crowds.

As Louis continuously waved, Charlotte laughed and put his hand down.

One fan said on Twitter about the moment: “LOL Charlotte thought Louis was waving too much in the carriage and moved his hand down.”

