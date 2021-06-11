In Kate Middleton news, she may not be known as the Duchess of Cambridge in the near future.

It’s reported that the ranks of the royal family will change along with the line of succession.

When Kate married Prince William in 2011, she was given the title of Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate’s title Duchess of Cambridge could change in the near future (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the Kate Middleton news?

However, William is currently second-in-line to the throne and there could be changes made to future titles of the royals.

According to Kent Live, Kate may be given two new titles.

When Prince Charles becomes King, taking over from Queen Elizabeth II, William will reportedly inherit the Prince of Wales title.

Kate could become Princess of Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This means mum-of-three Kate’s title could change from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Princess of Wales.

That title was held by William and Prince Harry‘s late mother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, William will eventually become King as the role of monarch is passed down from his father Charles.

The Duke of Cambridge will be known as King William while Kate could be referred to as Queen Catherine.

However, due to Kate not having royal blood, she’ll be known as a Queen consort.

Kate married into the royal family in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in April, Kate and William marked ten years of marriage.

To mark the occasion, the couple released touching photographs as they showed off their affectionate side.

One picture showed the couple smiling outside Kensington Palace as Kate rested her head on William’s chest.

Meanwhile, the other saw Kate and William holding hands as they gazed lovingly at each other.

