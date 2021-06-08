Meghan Markle news - she has 'secretly reached out to Kate Middleton' in a bid to smooth over their differences
Royals

Meghan Markle ‘made secret calls to Kate Middleton in bid to heal rift’

Could there be an end in sight to the alleged feud?

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

In the latest Meghan Markle news, she “made secrets calls to Kate Middleton” in a bid to heal their rift, reports have claimed.

The two Duchesses have allegedly been at odds ever since Meghan and Prince Harry‘s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

However, a source now claims that Meghan has reached out to Kate in a bid to smooth things over.

Meghan Markle news - she has 'secretly reached out to Kate Middleton' in a bid to smooth over their differences
Kate and Meghan in happier times (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Meghan Markle news?

Speaking to Heat magazine, the source said: “Meghan’s fearful of losing her title, and the repercussions of Harry’s statements about the Royals in his recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey.

“She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side.”

Read more: Queen ‘may Zoom Harry, Meghan and baby Lilibet’ as couple ‘support’ her on Prince Philip’s birthday

The source went on to say that Kate wants to “stay out of” any secrets talks, fearing that they could be “used against her”.

However, Kate “wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen” the insider said.

“Her only words of wisdom for Meghan and Harry are to stop once and for all with the public outbursts,” the source concluded.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Meghan Markle news - she has 'secretly reached out to Kate Middleton' in a bid to smooth over their differences
Meghan addressed rumours in the Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Meghan and Kate fall out?

During the interview in March, Meghan and Prince Harry made several claims about the royal family.

These included Kate making Meghan cry.

Reports had circulated since 2018 that Meghan had made Kate “cry” during a row in the build-up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

However, Meghan said it had been the other way around.

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan said: “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Prince Harry latest news
Prince Harry appeared on the Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See (Credit: Apple TV)

What did Harry say in his “public outbursts”?

The “public outbursts” the source referred to were made by Harry in the subsequent chat with Oprah in the Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See.

During the series of sit-downs to discuss mental health, Harry made more accusations against his family.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘to take five-month paternity break after daughter Lilibet’s birth’

These included the “total neglect” he felt after his mother, Diana’s death.

He also criticised his father, Prince Charles, and his parenting skills.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Richard Madeley on GMB
Richard Madeley on GMB: Viewers are making the same joke about host and Alan Partridge
BBC Breakfast Louise Minchin
BBC Breakfast: Louise Minchin statement in full as she quits after 20 years
Richard Madeley on GMB with Dr Hilary
GMB: Richard Madeley and Dr Hilary Jones clash in lockdown debate
Time viewers baffled how Sue Johnston can play the mother of Sean Bean
Death In Paradise series 11 - Ralf Little
Death In Paradise series 11 welcomes new recruit as filming starts in Guadeloupe
The Railway Children Sheridan Smith
The Railway Children: Sheridan Smith transforms into character for iconic film remake