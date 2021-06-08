Meghan Markle ‘made secret calls to Kate Middleton in bid to heal rift’

In the latest Meghan Markle news, she “made secrets calls to Kate Middleton” in a bid to heal their rift, reports have claimed.

The two Duchesses have allegedly been at odds ever since Meghan and Prince Harry‘s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

However, a source now claims that Meghan has reached out to Kate in a bid to smooth things over.

Kate and Meghan in happier times (Credit: Paul Marriott / SplashNews.com)

What is the latest Meghan Markle news?

Speaking to Heat magazine, the source said: “Meghan’s fearful of losing her title, and the repercussions of Harry’s statements about the Royals in his recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey.

“She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side.”

The source went on to say that Kate wants to “stay out of” any secrets talks, fearing that they could be “used against her”.

However, Kate “wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen” the insider said.

“Her only words of wisdom for Meghan and Harry are to stop once and for all with the public outbursts,” the source concluded.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Meghan addressed rumours in the Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Meghan and Kate fall out?

During the interview in March, Meghan and Prince Harry made several claims about the royal family.

These included Kate making Meghan cry.

Reports had circulated since 2018 that Meghan had made Kate “cry” during a row in the build-up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

However, Meghan said it had been the other way around.

During the interview with Oprah, Meghan said: “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Prince Harry appeared on the Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See (Credit: Apple TV)

What did Harry say in his “public outbursts”?

The “public outbursts” the source referred to were made by Harry in the subsequent chat with Oprah in the Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See.

During the series of sit-downs to discuss mental health, Harry made more accusations against his family.

These included the “total neglect” he felt after his mother, Diana’s death.

He also criticised his father, Prince Charles, and his parenting skills.