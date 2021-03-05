Kate Middleton fans were emotional over the news that she supported the family of a 12-year-old boy who contemplated taking his own life.

On Friday (March 5), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a clip from their conversation with the family of a young boy suffering from severe anxiety.

Royals fans were emotional over the Kate and William video (Credit: Shout UK / YouTube)

Kate Middleton news: Cambridges speak to family of boy who almost committed suicide

They learned that Jack experienced anxiety during the pandemic.

It was so bad, the boy decided to end his life. But while standing on a bridge, he sent a text to Shout 85258, a mental health support service.

The volunteer who responded got the youngster to phone emergency services, who came to help him.

The Royal couple supported the family after hearing what had happened (Credit: SplashNews)

His parents had no idea what had happened with Jack until emergency services contacted them.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Kate said: “I can’t imagine, honestly, as parents ourselves… I can’t imagine what it’s been like for you and, you know, it’s every parent’s worst nightmare, receiving the call that you did on that night.”

Prince William said: “Shout has effectively bridged that gap between a point of crisis and despair, and brought him back to give him the peace and calm for a time, to just work things out and find that support.”

“We have no doubt that what happened between our son and Shout when he was stood on that bridge was enough to save his life.”@GiveUsAShout is a free, 24/7 confidential text service for anyone struggling to cope. Text SHOUT to 85258 to start a conversation 📱 https://t.co/WnRsOnJEVj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 5, 2021

What did Kate and William fans say?

Royal fans were emotional in the replies.

One said: “I’m not crying… you’re crying. Thank you Shout @GiveUsAShout for being there for Jack. Thank you Catherine and William for sharing this with us.”

Another responded: “This story moved me to tears, I’m so glad he was able to reach out to SHOUT at a time where he thought there was no other option. It saved his life and I’m sure his parents will be eternally grateful.”

Kate and William have three children of their own (Credit: ALPR/AdMedia/SplashNews.com)

Royal fans brought to tears

A third put, with a tearful emoji: “What a heartbreaking story. I am so glad that you were able to help and have probably saved his life. Thank you for everything you do.”

A fourth tweeted: “Wow, that’s brought me to tears. I’m so glad that your service helped Jack and I hope that he gets the support he needs.”

What a heartbreaking story 💔😢. I am so glad that you were able to help and have probably saved his life.

To contact Shout for free, text SHOUT to 85258 to start a conversation.

Alternatively, you can call Samaritans free on 116 123.

