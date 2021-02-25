Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will air next week.

But their decision to do an interview has reportedly left Kate Middleton and Prince William “aghast”.

The couple’s chat will air in the US on March 7 as they apparently open up about life in the US and their decision to leave their senior royal roles.

However, according to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t impressed.

William and Kate reportedly left “aghast” by Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan Oprah interview leaves royals ‘aghast’

A source told US Weekly: “It’s just beyond the pale for William and Kate, especially in light of the dreadful timing with [Prince] Philip in the hospital.

“They are utterly aghast.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Kate and William for comment.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s chat is reportedly going to be explosive following their departure from the Royal Family.

The couple apparently filmed the shock 90-minute interview with chat show legend Oprah earlier this month.

According to CBS, viewers will see the Duchess of Sussex open up about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage and motherhood”.

Harry will join the interview as the couple discuss their move to the US and their “future hopes and dreams for their expanding family”.

Harry and Meghan now living in America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry step down from senior royal roles

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the couple confirmed they won’t return as working members of the royal family.

In a statement, they said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world.

“We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

In addition, the Palace said in a statement: “While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”

